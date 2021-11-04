Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $96.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHAK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $76.22. 6,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -128.61 and a beta of 1.57. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

