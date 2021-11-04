Shaw Communications Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

SJR stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 17.8% in the third quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 741,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

