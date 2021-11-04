Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Trading Down 10%

Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA) fell 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 52,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 251,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £905,845.50 and a P/E ratio of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.31.

About Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mount Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

