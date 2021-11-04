Shenandoah Telecommunications Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHEN. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 55,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,041,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

