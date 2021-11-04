SHIBA INU (SHIB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $27.43 billion and $12.97 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIBA INU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00087621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00074953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00101133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,486.25 or 0.07304999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,364.95 or 0.99921014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002687 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,738,956,207,004 coins and its circulating supply is 549,095,509,738,353 coins. SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.