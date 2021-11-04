Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €210.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €182.90 ($215.18).

ETR:SAE opened at €145.10 ($170.71) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €141.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €147.27. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of -82.68.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

