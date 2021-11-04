Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,621.78.

Shopify stock opened at $1,495.34 on Monday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,448.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,389.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,965,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

