Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 118.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shore Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.74. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $19.32.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.