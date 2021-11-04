Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 582.71 ($7.61).

LON STAN opened at GBX 461.50 ($6.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.42. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 346.60 ($4.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 453.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 469.47.

In other news, insider José Viñals bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £209,500 ($273,713.09).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

