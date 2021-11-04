Short Interest in Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Rises By 19.2%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.8 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BYDGF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $191.73 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $148.36 and a 1 year high of $214.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.07 and its 200 day moving average is $188.70.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

