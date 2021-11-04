Short Interest in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Grows By 20.5%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Acquisition Corp I alerts:

NYSE CSTA opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.