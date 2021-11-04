Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Declines By 17.8%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 990,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECOR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the second quarter valued at about $5,950,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the second quarter valued at about $5,950,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 43.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 791,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 36.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 616,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the second quarter valued at about $714,000. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

