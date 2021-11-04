Short Interest in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Decreases By 16.9%

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 13,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of ESRT stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 27,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,836. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,793,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,525,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,356,000 after buying an additional 3,831,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after buying an additional 898,767 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,787,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,255,000 after buying an additional 285,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after buying an additional 779,024 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

