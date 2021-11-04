Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Rises By 20.7%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 242.6 days.

Shares of EGHSF opened at $42.61 on Thursday. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGHSF shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.