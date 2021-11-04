Short Interest in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expands By 18.9%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 145,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.42.

GSKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.