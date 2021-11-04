Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Decreases By 16.4%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JPXGY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 33,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,073. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. Japan Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Japan Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

