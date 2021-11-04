Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Rises By 26.5%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE HEQ opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

