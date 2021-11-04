Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Decreases By 15.7%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,741,600 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 9,180,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,060.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMTOF traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.31. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. Mitsubishi Motors has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $3.37.
Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile
