Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Decreases By 15.7%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,741,600 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 9,180,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,060.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMTOF traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.31. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. Mitsubishi Motors has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.

