Short Interest in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Drops By 22.5%

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,100 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 411,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.65 million, a P/E ratio of -91.71 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,235 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after acquiring an additional 153,677 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 196.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 126,839 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter valued at $3,934,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 11.5% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 640,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after acquiring an additional 66,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

