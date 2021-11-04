Short Interest in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Expands By 25.2%

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
NYSE:PHD opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
