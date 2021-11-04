Short Interest in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Expands By 25.2%

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NYSE:PHD opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter worth $1,654,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1,042.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 141,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 129,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 341.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 109,129 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 16.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 286,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 38,924 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

