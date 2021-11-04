Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Declines By 16.2%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,026,700 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 1,225,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,026.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVF opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $710.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

