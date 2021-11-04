Short Interest in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Grows By 23.4%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 320.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 34.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SESN stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $250.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

