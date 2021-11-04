Short Interest in SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Expands By 21.0%

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,018,700 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 841,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 509.4 days.

OTCMKTS SCBGF opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. SIG Combibloc Group has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCBGF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SIG Combibloc Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

