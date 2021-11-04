SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.60

SIG plc (LON:SHI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.60 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.69). SIG shares last traded at GBX 52.60 ($0.69), with a volume of 987,771 shares trading hands.

SHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of SIG to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55. The firm has a market cap of £611.46 million and a P/E ratio of -6.53.

In other SIG news, insider Steve Francis sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £48,150 ($62,908.28).

SIG Company Profile (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

