Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $103.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.56. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $103.24.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $13,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

