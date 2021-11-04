Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth about $975,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,900,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,438,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,453,000.

Shares of SPKB stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

