Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 658,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for about 4.6% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $85,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 502,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,550,000 after buying an additional 56,914 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 9,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 86,774.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 74,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.22.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,762. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $166.79.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.