Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140,861 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.36% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $17,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 355,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 51,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $114.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.00. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.61 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,855. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

