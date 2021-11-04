Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.11 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.80. 428,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,059. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578,684 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.46% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $36,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

