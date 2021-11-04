SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 24.30%.

Shares of NYSE SPNT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 619,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. SiriusPoint has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Separately, TheStreet cut SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SiriusPoint stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,551 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of SiriusPoint worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

