SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 24.30%.
Shares of NYSE SPNT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 619,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. SiriusPoint has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $11.50.
Separately, TheStreet cut SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.
About SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.