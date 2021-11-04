SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,109,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,442,000 after acquiring an additional 962,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SITE Centers by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,828,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 524,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

