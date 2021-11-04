SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $330.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s previous close.

SITM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $274.10 on Thursday. SiTime has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $281.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6,852.50, a P/E/G ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.17.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,072,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total value of $599,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,866 shares of company stock worth $14,648,013 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SiTime by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in SiTime by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in SiTime by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SiTime by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

