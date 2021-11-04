Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 84.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Shares of TSLX stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $23.66. 299,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,654. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 85.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.79% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $45,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

