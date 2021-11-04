Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 552,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,297 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $29,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $70.10 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

