Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $66.91 and last traded at $66.05, with a volume of 361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.02.

The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on SKY shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67.

About Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

