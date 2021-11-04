SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 9,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

SM stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.76. 54,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,822. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 5.76.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.