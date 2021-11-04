Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Libertas Partners raised their target price on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 935.20 ($12.22).

Shares of LON:SMS opened at GBX 835 ($10.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £950.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 900.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 873.24. Smart Metering Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 566 ($7.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,038 ($13.56).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $6.25. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

