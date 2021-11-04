Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Smartsheet worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE:SMAR opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $405,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,063,158 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.