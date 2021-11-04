Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,760 ($22.99) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,880 ($24.56) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,756 ($22.94).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SN stock opened at GBX 1,292.50 ($16.89) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,319.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,441.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of £11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.10. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97).

In related news, insider Rick Medlock purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($47,641.76). Also, insider Angie Risley purchased 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.