Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Short Interest Down 22.0% in October

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 600,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 341,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNPO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snap One stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.80. Snap One has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

