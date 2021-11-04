SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Lowered to C$42.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNC has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.69.

SNC stock opened at C$32.76 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$18.83 and a 52 week high of C$38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 344.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

