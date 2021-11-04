Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 110,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Socket Mobile stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.60. Socket Mobile has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 23.26%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Socket Mobile by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.