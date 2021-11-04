SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $395.00 by Analysts at Truist

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lifted by Truist from $340.00 to $395.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.39.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $350.14. 18,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.73 and its 200-day moving average is $269.37. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,074 shares of company stock worth $15,410,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after buying an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.