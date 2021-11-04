SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.140-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $712 million-$716 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.22 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.260 EPS.

SWI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.93. 207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,783. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.