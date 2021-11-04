Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)’s share price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $123.13 and last traded at $123.14. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.27 and its 200-day moving average is $132.10.

About Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

