Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the September 30th total of 48,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $499.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $56.63.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 38.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 88,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

