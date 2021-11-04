Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,769,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,497,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southwestern Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Southwestern Energy worth $19,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

