SparkPoint Price Tops $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 26% higher against the dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $48.67 million and $2.05 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SRK is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,265,916,438 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

