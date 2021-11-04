SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 11.90% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $97,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHE. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4,104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $131.87 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $100.79 and a 12 month high of $133.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.51.

