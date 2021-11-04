SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Hits New 52-Week High at $227.64

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $227.64 and last traded at $227.60, with a volume of 226234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

